How Does a Lonely Ghost Light Pass the Time During an 18-Month Theatre Shutdown?

James Monroe Iglehart voices a panicked theatre lamp left alone onstage in the latest episode of Light Humor.

Traditionally, a ghost light is a single lamp left burning on the stage of an empty theatre so that it will never be completely dark. No big deal if that's just from the Sunday matinee curtain call to the Tuesday evening half-hour call. But beginning March 12, 2020, the ghost lights of Broadway had a lot more glowing to do.

So, how does a lonely ghost light pass the time during an 18-month theatre shutdown? By reenacting every character to have crossed that stage's boards, of course. In the latest episode of the animated backstage web series Light Humor, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart voices that lonely ghost light, with glimpses of his Don Quixote, Jean Valjean, and Mama Rose. Check out the video above.

The video is produced by 4Wall Entertainment and directed by Kate Wetherhead. "The Ghostlight" is written by Cory Pattak and animated by Skylar Smith. It is executive produced by Jeff Croiter, Drew Quinones, and Pattak.