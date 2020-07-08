How Does Denis Jones Choose Dancers for Pre-Production Work?

The Tony-nominated choreographer answered your questions live during the July 8 live stream, with visits from Lilli Cooper, Corbin Bleu, and Laura Bell Bundy.

Denis Jones joined us live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, July 8. The Tony Award-nominated choreographer answered your questions about staging Tootsie, Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas, and more during the hour-long chat, which you can watch in full above.

Among the topics Jones tackled were his proudest career moment (at the 8:45 timestamp), how he chooses dancers for pre-production work (15:49), and what makes him want to re-hire a dancer (56:51). Jones also got special visits from Holiday Inn star Corbin Bleu, Tootsie star Lilli Cooper, and Legally Blonde star Laura Bell Bundy at 23:31.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), Kathleen Marshall (July 22), Scott Ellis (July 27), and Conor McPherson (July 29).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.