How Many Broadway Modes of Transportation Can You Name?

Use character and lyric clues to identify the Broadway cars, boats, and other people-movers in this transportation quiz.

"Where am I going?," asks Charity Hope Valentine. In this quiz, though, it's not where you're going that's important, but rather, how you get there. Click through the gallery below and see how many Broadway cars, boats, and other modes of transportation you can recall using the character and lyric clues in the questions. (What?...no Miss Saigon helicopter? There, we said it for you.)

How Many Broadway Modes of Transportation Can You Name? How Many Broadway Modes of Transportation Can You Name? 18 PHOTOS