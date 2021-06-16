How Many Musicals Can You Identify From Just 3 Key Objects?

By Talaura Harms, David Gewirtzman
Jun 16, 2021
 
Emerald glasses, a broom, a bottle of green elixir...name the musical.
Sometimes a prop is just a prop. But sometimes the action of a story hinges on a thing, like Desdemona's handkerchief. Sometimes an object becomes synonymous with a character, like Prospero's staff. And sometimes, those items become plays unto themselves...alas, poor Yorick. But enough about Shakespeare. Let's look at some key objects in musicals.

Take a look at the example above. A pair of emerald glasses, a broom, a bottle of green elixir. Well, that's Wicked. Click through the gallery below and see how many other musicals you can identify from some of their pivotal props.

How Many Musicals Can You Identify From 3 Key Objects?

How Many Musicals Can You Identify From 3 Key Objects?

28 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
A rose, a mask, a chandelier. The Phantom of the Opera
Sweeney Todd Playbill - Feb 1979
A razor, a pie, a purse. Sweeney Todd
She Loves Me Playbill - Nov 1993
A letter, a book with a rose, vanilla ice cream. She Loves Me
Rent Playbill - Opening Night
A cowbell, a candle, a video camera. Rent
Oklahoma! Playbill - Dec 1979
A lunch hamper, the Little Wonder, Elixir of Egypt. Oklahoma!
