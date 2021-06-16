How Many Musicals Can You Identify From Just 3 Key Objects?

Emerald glasses, a broom, a bottle of green elixir...name the musical.

Sometimes a prop is just a prop. But sometimes the action of a story hinges on a thing, like Desdemona's handkerchief. Sometimes an object becomes synonymous with a character, like Prospero's staff. And sometimes, those items become plays unto themselves...alas, poor Yorick. But enough about Shakespeare. Let's look at some key objects in musicals.

Take a look at the example above. A pair of emerald glasses, a broom, a bottle of green elixir. Well, that's Wicked. Click through the gallery below and see how many other musicals you can identify from some of their pivotal props.

