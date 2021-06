How Many Musicals Can You Identify From the Lyrics of Their Title Songs?

Use the lyric clues to name the title of the show and the title of the song. (Hint: they're the same.)

"You coax the blues right out of the horn, Mame." Bubbling Brown Sugar is a stimulatin' Harlem treat!" "But now, God knows, Anything Goes!" Not every show uses a title song (South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof), and the ones that do use them in a variety of ways, from prologues that set up the action to act finales that comment on the show's philosophies. Click through the gallery below and see how many musicals you can identify from their title song lyrics (sans, of course, the title).

How Many Musicals Can You Identify From the Lyrics of Their Title Songs? How Many Musicals Can You Identify From the Lyrics of Their Title Songs? 28 PHOTOS