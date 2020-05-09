How Many of These Poorly Translated Lyrics Can You Decipher?

Reconstruct these lyrics that have been fed through an online translator.

A show tune lyric is full of idioms, metaphor, and colloquialisms. It's those figures of speech that really make the characters...sing. It requires a deft hand to translate an English show to any foreign language, and let's just say that an online translator doesn't cut it. We fed some well-known lyrics through an online translator, first from English to Japanese, then Japanese to Russian, and then Russian back to English. A rhyme scheme isn't the only thing that gets lost in translation. Click through the gallery below and see how many of these jumbled lyrics you can reconstruct back to the originals.

