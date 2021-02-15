How Many Presidents Can You Name From Show Tune Lyric Clues?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Quiz   How Many Presidents Can You Name From Show Tune Lyric Clues?
By Talaura Harms
Feb 15, 2021
 
See if you can identify these U.S. Presidents mentioned in musical theatre.
Quiz Cover

Politics have long been fodder for Broadway plays and musicals. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was even a sitting president when he appeared as a character (played by George M. Cohan) in the 1937 musical I'd Rather Be Right (book by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, lyrics by Lorenz Hart, and music by Richard Rodgers).

Click through the gallery below to see how many U.S. presidents you can recall from the lyrics sung by or about them in musical theatre. Name the president and the show. (Hint: Not all the presidents mentioned actually appear as characters in the shows.)

How Many Presidents Can You Name From Show Tune Lyric Clues?

How Many Presidents Can You Name From Show Tune Lyric Clues?

16 PHOTOS
President's-Day-Quiz
??
President's-Day-Quiz
Thomas Jefferson & James Madison
President's-Day-Quiz
??
President's-Day-Quiz
John Adams
President's-Day-Quiz
??
President's-Day-Quiz
John Quincy Adams
President's-Day-Quiz
??
President's-Day-Quiz
Lyndon B. Johnson
President's-Day-Quiz
??
President's-Day-Quiz
Ulysses S. Grant
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Playbill Quizzes
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.