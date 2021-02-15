How Many Presidents Can You Name From Show Tune Lyric Clues?

See if you can identify these U.S. Presidents mentioned in musical theatre.

Politics have long been fodder for Broadway plays and musicals. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was even a sitting president when he appeared as a character (played by George M. Cohan) in the 1937 musical I'd Rather Be Right (book by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, lyrics by Lorenz Hart, and music by Richard Rodgers). Click through the gallery below to see how many U.S. presidents you can recall from the lyrics sung by or about them in musical theatre. Name the president and the show. (Hint: Not all the presidents mentioned actually appear as characters in the shows.)

