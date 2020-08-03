How Many Tony-Winning Best Plays, Musicals, and Revivals From the Last 20 Years Opened in the Fall?

Spring is always the busiest time of the Broadway season, but that doesn't mean Tony voters have short memories.

Every April, Broadway becomes an opening night bonanza. In the weeks leading up to the Tony Awards cutoff date, when shows must open in order to be eligible for a nomination, the industry races from theatre to theatre, celebrating each new show and saying goodbye to another season. But while the traditional thinking is that scheduling an opening night as close to the a nominations announcement as possible is the best strategy—just look at how many awards season contenders open in movie theatres every December!—there are a surprising number of Broadway shows from the last 20 years that opened far earlier in the season. Hamilton may be the most famous, but it's hardly alone. How many of the others can you name? Flip through the gallery below to find out how well you know opening nights! How Many Tony-Winning Best Plays, Musicals, and Revivals From the Last 20 Years Opened in the Fall? How Many Tony-Winning Best Plays, Musicals, and Revivals From the Last 20 Years Opened in the Fall? 40 PHOTOS