How Many Tony-Winning Best Plays, Musicals, and Revivals From the Last 20 Years Opened in the Fall?

By Playbill Staff
Aug 03, 2020
 
Spring is always the busiest time of the Broadway season, but that doesn't mean Tony voters have short memories.
Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones
Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones Joan Marcus

Every April, Broadway becomes an opening night bonanza. In the weeks leading up to the Tony Awards cutoff date, when shows must open in order to be eligible for a nomination, the industry races from theatre to theatre, celebrating each new show and saying goodbye to another season.

But while the traditional thinking is that scheduling an opening night as close to the a nominations announcement as possible is the best strategy—just look at how many awards season contenders open in movie theatres every December!—there are a surprising number of Broadway shows from the last 20 years that opened far earlier in the season. Hamilton may be the most famous, but it's hardly alone. How many of the others can you name? Flip through the gallery below to find out how well you know opening nights!

Kiss Me, Kate Playbill - Opening Night
Kiss Me, Kate: Opened November 18, 1999
in <i>Kiss Me, Kate</i>
Marin Mazzie in Kiss Me, Kate Joan Marcus
Hairspray Playbill - Opening Night, July 2002
Hairspray: opened August 15, 2002
Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur
Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur in Hairspray Paul Kolnik
Avenue Q Playbill - Opening Night
Avenue Q: Opened July 31, 2003
Stephanie D&#39;Abruzzo and John Tartaglia
Stephanie D'Abruzzo and John Tartaglia in Avenue Q Carol Rosegg
Henry IV: Opened November 20, 2003
Audra McDonald and Ethan Hawke in <i>Henry IV</i>, 2003
Audra McDonald and Ethan Hawke in Henry IV Paul Kolnik
La Cage Aux Folles: Opened December 9, 2004
Gary Beach (center) and the Company of <I>La Cage aux Folles</I>
Gary Beach and cast of La Cage Aux Folles Carol Rosegg
