How NYC's Coronavirus Restrictions Will Impact Off-Broadway Houses

Check in here for the latest cancellations, hiatuses, and more up-to-date information.

On March 12, New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo, in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, announced that Broadway would go dark beginning at 5 PM, March 12. In addition, no gatherings of more than 500 people will be allowed (with certain exceptions) and that for gatherings under 500, the seating capacity will be cut in half (in effect beginning at 5 PM on March 13).

That capacity ban, as well as rising concerns about COVID-19, impacts a number of Off-Broadway theatres and productions. Check below for the latest updates (shows are listed in alphabetical order) and contact your point of purchase for exchanges, refunds, or to donate to the theatre.

(UPDATED MARCH 13, 4 PM ET)

- 59E59 Theaters suspends all public programming effective March 12, with plans to resume select performances April 1. This includes: the musical Whisper House (set to begin previews March 12 for a run through April 19), Mr. Toole (which began February 28 and was scheduled through March 15); and Barococo (which was scheduled to begin March 18 and continue through April 5). The 59E59 building will shut down at 5 PM on March 12.

- 72 Miles to Go..., a new play by Hilary Bettis, is suspended effective March 12 and will re-open at Roundabout Theatre Company April 13. The world premiere began performances February 13 and is scheduled through May 3.

- A Touch of the Poet, set to begin performances at Irish Rep March 25, will now begin April 15 for a run through June 7.

- A View From the Bridge, a benefit reading for The Acting Company starring Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne, has been postponed. The reading was scheduled for March 23 at Hunter College.

- About Love played its final performance at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture March 12. The show, a play with music and lyrics by jazz artist Nancy Harrow and a script and direction by Will Pomerantz, was scheduled to continue through March 22.

- All the Natalie Portmans, a new play by C.A. Johnson, played its final performance March 12. The world premiere from MCC Theater began February 6 and was scheduled through March 29.

- Anatomy of a Suicide has been canceled effective March 12. The U.S. premiere of the Alice Birch play began February 1 at Atlantic Theater Company and was scheduled to run through March 15.

- Approval Junkie, an Audible Theater production, has been postponed at the Minetta Lane. The monologue play by Faith Salie was scheduled to run March 17–April 19.

- Assassins is still set to begin at Classic Stage Company April 2, however ticket sales are temporarily on hold. CSC is assessing plans and may need to adjust the performance schedule. More to come.

- Bees and Honey, a new play by Guadalís Del Carmen, will be postponed. The Sol Project and LAByrinth Theater Company production was set to begin performances March 27 at The Cherry Lane.

- Beyond Babel, which began January 21at the Gym at Judson, will go on hiatus immediately following the March 12 evening performance. The show is scheduled to resume April 7.

- Blue Man Group has suspended performances at Astor Place effective March 13.

- Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, a world-premiere musical from The New Group, is canceled effective March 12 through the remainder of its run. The production, which began January 16, was scheduled to continue through March 22.

- Bundle of Sticks, a new play by J. Julian Christopher, played its final performance March 12 at INTAR. The co-production with Radio Drama Network began February 22 and was scheduled to run through March 22.

- Cambodian Rock Band, Lauren Yee's intimate rock epic, is canceled effective March 12, through the remainder of its run at The Signature Theatre. The hit play with music began February 4 and was extended through March 22.

- Chamber Music, an evening of magic from Steve Cohen, has been suspended until further notice.

- Coal Country, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's docu-play, with music by Steve Earle, is canceled effective March 12. Performances began February 18 at The Public and were scheduled through April 5. The Public will resume performances of its productions after April 12.

- Colorstruck, a solo work by Donald E. Lacy Jr., continues through the end of its run, March 15, at Theatre for a New City.

- Emojiland cancels the remainder of its extended run at The Duke on 42nd Street effective March 12. Performances had been scheduled through March 19.

- Dana H. will be suspended at The Vineyard through March 31, effective March 13; after which, the show will return at 50 per cent capacity April 1–12. The Lucas Hnath play, which began February 11, will now play an additional week, through April 19 (performances had previously been extended through April 11).

The Vineyard has also announced that it will postpone the start of the spring production, Antoinette Nwandu's Tuvalu, or The Saddest Song. More to come.

- Darling Grenadine, a new musical by Daniel Zaitchik, played its final performance at Roundabout Underground March 11. The Off-Broadway production began January 16 and was scheduled to conclude its run March 22.

- Drift, a new play by William Francis Hoffman, is suspended at New World Stages through April 12, effective March 12. The world premiere began February 29 and is scheduled through May 24.

- Endlings, a new play by Celine Song that began at New York Theatre Workshop February 19, has been suspended effective March 12. NYTW has announced it is suspending all public programming for 31 days and hopes to resume activities in mid-April. Endlings was scheduled through March 29.

- Gnit, a new Will Eno play presented by Theatre for a New Audience, has canceled all remaining performances through March 29.

- Harry Townsend’s Last Stand continues as scheduled with 50% reduced seating capacity (seating in the theatre is 150 people). The George Eastman play, which stars Len Cariou and David Lansbury, is currently scheduled to play through April 5 at New York City Center.

- Happy Birthday Doug, a solo play by Drew Droege, has canceled remaining performances at SoHo Playhouse (through March 29). Additional performances are on sale June 19–27.

- The Headlands, a new play by Christopher Chen, played its final performance at LCT3 March 11. The production, which began February 8, was scheduled to run through March 22.

- Help, a new play by Claudia Rankine starring Roslyn Ruff, has been suspended at The Shed through March 30. The world-premiere engagement began March 10 and was scheduled through April 5.

- HERE Arts Center has suspended all programming through March 31, effective March 12. Visit here.org/shows for a list of impacted shows.

- Incantata played its final performance at Irish Rep March 12. The adaptation of Paul Muldoon's poetry began February 18 and was scheduled through March 15.

- Intimate Apparel, the new opera adaptation of Lynn Nottage's play, has suspended performances in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center, effective March 12 (performances began February 27). Performances are scheduled to resume the week of April 13.

- Islander, a new play by Liza Birkenmeier, has been suspended. The world premiere was set to play at New York Theatre Workshop Next Door March 27–April 11. NYTW has announced it is suspending all public programming for 31 days and hopes to resume activities in mid-April.

- Jersey Boys is suspended at New World Stages, effective March 12 through April 12. Performances are set to resume April 13.

- Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory played its final performance at Irish Rep March 12. The show began February 12 and was scheduled through March 22.

- Little Shop of Horrors, at the Westside Theatre, has been suspended through April 12. The Off-Broadway revival began September 17.

- Love Quirks has suspended performances at St. Luke's Theatre. The show, which began February 28, is expected to re-open mid-April.

- Lunch Bunch, a new play by Sarah Einspanier, will now begin April 1 instead of the previously scheduled March 18 at the 122CC Second Floor Theatre. Originally scheduled through April 19, PlayCo is adding performances April 21-26.

- Lungs, the Duncan Macmillan play set to run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, has been suspended. BAM has suspended live programming through March 29, effective March 13. Lungs, a transfer from London's Old Vic, was scheduled to play March 25–April 19.

Other postponed programs at BAM include Holly Herndon’s PROTO; Eat, Drink & Be Literary with author Luis Alberto Urrea; and Kahlil Joseph’s BLKNWS installation. BAMkids performances of Esencial and BAMcafé Live programs in March are canceled. BAM Rose Cinemas will continue to operate at 50% capacity.

- McKittrick Hotel, which houses the shows Sleep No More, The Woman in Black, and Speakeasy Magick, has suspended all programming through April 12, effective March 12.

- Mirrors, a new play by Azure D. Osborne-Lee running at the Fourth Street Theatre as part of NYTW's Next Door programming, has been suspended effective March 12. NYTW has announced it is suspending all public programming for 31 days and hopes to resume activities in mid-April. Performances of Mirrors began February 29 and were scheduled through March 22.

- Naked Boys Singing; while the March 14 performance has been canceled, tickets are on sale for the following Saturday evening performances: March 21, 28, April 4, and April 11.

- New Victory Theater, a 499-seat Off-Broadway venue on 42nd Street, has canceled the remainder of its 2019-2020 season, effective March 13 through June 14. The temporary closure impacts the remaining five performances of Step Afrika!'s Drumfolk and seven subsequent productions from around the world.

- Nollywood Dreams, a new play by Jocelyn Bioh, will no longer begin previews as planned on March 19 in a world premiere from MCC Theater. The production will be rescheduled for a later date in the 2019–20 Season. New dates will be announced.

In addition, MCC's Miscast 20, the 20th annual MCC Theater gala, previously scheduled for April 6, will now be held June 15 at The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center.

- Oratorio for Living Things, a new musical piece by Heather Christian, presented by Ars Nova, has been suspended effective March 12 (previews began March 10). In addition, Ars Nova announced that they have closed their offices at the Ars Nova Hub and Ars Nova at Greenwich House for 30 days. The company hopes to re-up Oratorio for Living Things at Greenwich House in mid-April, pending the status of COVID-19.

- Perfect Crime; as Off-Broadway's longest-running show (33 years and counting), it makes sense that the historic, open-ended run continues. Performances are at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater in the Theater Center.

- Redwood, a new play by Brittany K. Allen, will no longer begin performances at Ensemble Studio Theatre on April 15 as scheduled. EST will reconvene in 30 days to evaluate future programming.

- Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally, a new play by Noah Diaz that was set to begin performances at The Playwrights Realm April 3, has been canceled. The production was in partnership with The Sol Project and Baltimore Center Stage, where Richard & Jane & Dick & Sally ran earlier this year.

- Rock of Ages is suspended at New World Stages, effective March 12 through April 12. Performances are set to resume April 13.

- Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn has postponed its upcoming run at Theatre Row. Performances were to start March 17 at the 42nd Street venue. No word yet on when the production will now begin.

- Sanctuary City, a new play by Martyna Majok that began at the Lucille Lortel Theatre March 4, has been suspended effective March 12. The New York Theatre Workshop run was scheduled through April 12; the theatre has announced it is suspending all public programming for 31 days and hopes to resume activities in mid-April.

- She Persisted, The Musical has been canceled effective March 12. The family-friendly show was scheduled to continue through March 22 at Atlantic Theater Company.

- Stomp continues at the Orpheum Theater, at 50% capacity.

- Suicide Forest, a new play by Haruna Lee, co-presented by The Bushwick Starr and Ma-Yi Theater Company, has suspended performances at A.R.T/New York effective March 13. The extended, encore engagement was scheduled through March 21.

- The Fre, a new play by Taylor Mac, has been suspended at The Flea Theater through April 2, effective March 13. Performances began February 28, for a run scheduled through April 12.

- The Hot Wing King, a new comedy by Katori Hall, has been canceled effective March 12 through the remainder of its run at The Signature Theatre. The play began previews February 11 and was scheduled through March 22.

- The Jungle, which was set to return to St. Ann's Warehouse April 1, has been postponed. More news to come.

- The Office a Musical Parody, the unauthorized send-up of the hit TV series, continues its open-ended run at the Jerry Orbach Theatre.

- The Perplexed, a new play by Richard Greenberg at Manhattan Theatre Cub, has been canceled, effective March 13.

- The Play That Goes Wrong, a production from Mischief Theatre, has suspended its Off-Broadway run at New World Stages through April 12. Following a Broadway run, the show re-opened Off-Broadway for an open-ended run beginning February 20, 2019.

- The Siblings Play, a new play by Ren Dara Santiago, will be suspended following the March 14 performance. The world premiere began March 4 at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and was scheduled through April 5. Rattlestick will notify theatregoers in the coming weeks as to whether it will be able to resume performances of the play at a later date.

- The White Blacks, a play by Melanie Maria Goodreaux, continues through March 15 at Theatre for a New City.

- The Tank has suspended all public performances and shows, effective March 13, until April 12. I AM NOBODY performed its on March 12 and is on hiatus until further notice. The upcoming production of I Was Unbecoming Then (April 2–25) has been postponed until the 2020–2021 season.

- The Unsinkable Molly Brown has been suspended at the Abrons Arts Center until further notice, effective March 12. The musical, which began February 8, was scheduled to play through April 5.

- The Vagrant Trilogy, a trio of plays by Mona Mansour, will not begin at The Public Theater as scheduled on March 17. The Off-Broadway theatre has canceled all shows March 12–April 12. The Vagrant Trilogy was scheduled through April 26; further details on the production will be announced.

- The Visitor, a new Tom Kitt-Brian Yorkey musical, will not begin at The Public Theater as scheduled on March 24. The Off-Broadway theatre has canceled all shows March 12–April 12. The Visitor was scheduled through May 10; further details on the production will be announced.

- Then She Fell, the long-running immersive show from Third Rail Projects, has been suspended until April 12, effective March 12.

- Tumacho, which began February 17 the Connelly Theater in a return run from Clubbed Thumb, plays its final performance March 12, and will cancel the remaining performances (through March 21).

- Unknown Soldier has been canceled effective March 12. The Daniel Goldstein-Michael Friedman musical began performances at Playwrights Horizons February 14 and was scheduled through March 29.

Playwrights Horizons has also announced that it will likely delay the first preview of Sylvia Khoury's Selling Kabul, slated for March 27.

- Washington Square has suspended all performances until further notice at Axis Theatre Company. The production is tentatively scheduled to resume in mid-May.

- We're Gonna Die played its final performance March 12. The Young Jean Lee concert-play, directed and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly and starring Janelle McDermoth, was scheduled through March 22 at Second Stage Theater. Performances began February 4.

- Wolf Play, a new play by Hansol Jung, co-presented by Soho Rep. and Ma-Yi Theater Company, will not begin as scheduled on March 17. As of now, the production is suspended through April 12, after which, both companies hope to resume performances.

- WP Theater's Pipeline Festival, its biannual showcase of new plays from WP Lab artists, has been canceled. The festival was scheduled to run March 26–April 25. WP Theater’s administrative office will be closed through April 12.