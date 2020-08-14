How to Audition for Penn State and Temple University; Learn From the Experts August 14

Faculty from the two theatre programs will take your questions during Playbill and The Growing Studio's live stream.

Faculty from theatre programs at Pennsylvania State University and Temple University will go live on Playbill August 14 to answer your questions about their specialized college theatre experiences, audition tips, and more. Watch the broadcast above from 1 PM ET.

To submit a question, click here.

Notable alumni of the theatre schools include Christian Thompson, Caroline Bowman, Ty Burrell, Ixchel Cuellar, Rick Lyon, and Nathan Lucrezio (from PSU); and Colman Domingo, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Hugh Panaro, James Riordan, and Paul F. Tompkins (from TU).

The talk is part of Playbill and The Growing Studio's weekly series College Theatre Auditions. Each Friday at 1PM ET, faculty from the top college theatre programs nationwide will join us for an hour-long live interview on Playbill.com and Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

If you're a high school student looking to get a degree in theatre, this is a chance to demystify the college audition process, find out what to expect from a college theatre experience, and to get to know the top schools and their faculty before making decisions on where to apply.

Interviews will be available to watch on demand after the live streams at Playbill.com/CollegeTheatreAuditions.

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.