How to Follow Broadway's COVID Safety Protocols

Use this guide before heading to the theatre.

Perhaps you've waited over a year to get back inside a Broadway theatre. Or perhaps you've been back, but hey, things change. Either way, going to the theatre comes with a long list of hoops to jump through and safety protocols to abide by that might make the whole endeavor seem like more trouble than it's worth. These policies are certainly necessary and plentiful, but they look much scarier than they really are. Once you sort out all of the information, taking in a Broadway show will, hopefully, be just as simple and joyous as it used to be. Here's what to keep in mind.

These are the rules that, per The Broadway League, will apply through February 28, 2022. Policies may change before or after that date, so keep your eyes peeled for updates or changes if you're planning your Broadway excursion for after that date.

Do I have to figure out a different set of COVID safety procedures for each Broadway theatre?

Short answer: No. When in doubt, look to The Broadway League. That said, some theatre owners have implemented specific policies as circumstances change.

There have been a lot of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to COVID safety policies on Broadway. There's Mayor Bill De Blasio, who has sporadically announced rules for all of New York City. And then there are the Broadway theatre owners themselves: The Shuberts and Nederlanders (who, put together, own over half of the Broadway houses), Jujamcyn (which owns another five theatres), Ambassador Theatre Group with two, Disney Theatrical Group (which resides at the New Amsterdam), and a smattering of other not-for-profit companies, which fill out much of the rest of Broadway real estate.

The Broadway League, which represents producers and owners of all 41 Broadway theatres, announced its over-arching COVID safety policy requiring vaccines and masks at every Broadway theatre, which has since been modified and extended sporadically as the numbers ebb and flow.

The League's rules are the starting point for all theatres, but theatre owners have laid out on their various websites and show pages individual policies. For instance, productions at Nederlander-owned venues (Six, Wicked, Tina, the Lion King, The Lehman Trilogy, MJ, and Hamilton) will not permit guests under the age of five, as they are not eligible to receive the vaccine.

So what are the rules?

For the Broadway League's rules, it comes down to three steps:

Step 1: Be vaccinated. For those 12 and older, that means having received your final dose of an FDA-approved vaccine at least 14 days prior. Children between the ages of five and 11 will need to be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult and, as of December 14, have had received at least one dose. International theatregoers are permitted to "mix and match" FDA- and WHO-approved vaccines.

Step 2: Bring proof that you were vaccinated to the theatre. If you're 12 or older, this includes a government-issued photo ID so the theatre can prove that your proof is fib-proof. (If you're 18 or younger, a school ID is fine, no photo required.)

Step 3: Wear a mask. Yes, you do have to do this at all times while in the theatre and throughout the whole show, though with the reprieve of in-seat snacking and drinking times (pending the theatres' policies on food and beverage).

What counts as "proof" of vaccination?

Here are your three best options:

1. A physical vaccination card

2. A photo (printed or digital) of a physical vaccination card

3. A digital vaccine app (e.g. Excelsior, Docket, NYC Covid Safe, Clear), if a New York State resident or if vaccine was administered in New York.

What if my child is under five, or only recently got their shot?

If a young theatregoer is unable to receive the vaccine due to their age (under five)—or if under 12 and not past 14 days since their last shot—they may attend shows (that permit attendees over the age of five) if:

1. Accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

2. Can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance OR a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours. Results must show the date and time of the test.

Do I need to be boosted?

As of December 17, Broadway theatres do not ask theatregoers to provide proof of having received a booster shot. The Metropolitan Opera recently announced this requirement for its performances beginning January 17, 2022. It is possible that similar policies will roll out on Broadway and beyond; follow Playbill for up-to-date information.

Why Are Shows Getting Canceled?

Unfortunately, as infection rates increase in the wake of the Omicron variant and breakthrough cases are detected among casts and crews, Broadway productions may have to cancel performances, sometimes shortly before the scheduled start time. In these instances, ticketholders will be refunded at their point of purchase. Productions may share when they intend to return to the stage. However, that information is subject to change as situations develop, so be sure to check the status of your performance via the shows' official ticketing websites and Playbill's regularly updated Broadway Performance Schedule.