How to Help Unemployed Theatre Industry Professionals During the Coronavirus Shutdown

The Actors Fund offers resources for entertainment professionals and the people who want to help them.

As the national human services organization for entertainment industry professionals, The Actors Fund has already seen a surge of emergency financial applications in this time of shutdown associated with public safety during the COVD-19 pandemic.

Though Ticketmaster and Telecharge are processing automatic refunds, members of the theatregoing public have suggested donating the value of that refund to The Actors Fund. “We fully support and are so grateful for any donations people are able to give,” says Joseph P. Benincasa, CEO of The Actors Fund. “The Actors Fund is honored to be a part of a community that thrives on taking care of each other. If you can, please donate to support everyone working in performing arts & entertainment & help spread the word about The Fund's online services.”

Additionally, Creative Capital has created a list of resources to which you can donate to support people in the arts.

Though the offices are closed, The Fund has temporarily transitioned their services to online programming or phone-based communication. This includes Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and emergency financial assistance.

The Friedman Health Center at 729 Seventh Avenue, 12th Floor is still open and is handling a big increase in calls and visits. With the support of Mount Sinai, they are equipped to answer questions and concerns; if you receive a voicemail, do leave a message, as staff will return calls.

Click here to donate to The Actors Fund.

For entertainment professionals seeking assistance, here is an update on how The Fund can help.

