How to Support a Theatre Company and Stream a Show While Social Distancing

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many regional theatres are moving to digital; here's how to join.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to bring productions around the world to a halt, some theatre companies have found a way to ensure that the show will go on—at least on screen—by offering streams of its current shows. Patrons can now support these organizations impacted by widespread closures and have a chance to catch the shows even during mass gathering restrictions.

The swift pivot to streaming is the product of collaboration between the theatres, artists, and a number of unions that weigh in on media decisions, including Actors' Equity and IATSE. Theatrical licensors have also stepped in to make it easier for companies to acquire rights to offer its stagings digitally during this time.

“These new streaming agreements help protect the economic security of Equity members with additional weekly salaries and health care contributions,” said Actors' Equity Executive Director Mary McColl. “When theaters go dark, actors and stage managers face tremendous economic uncertainty. A streaming agreement can be a win for everyone, from the audience to the actors and stage managers.”

Take a look at the current list below. Many other regional theatres are making arrangements to follow suit, including Original Theatre Company with its production of Alan Bennett’s The Habitat of Art and Signature Theater with its presentation of Dani Stoller’s Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes. Stay tuned for more information.

The Siblings Play

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (New York City)

The Off-Broadway theatre company will offer a limited number of tickets for at-home viewings of the Ren Dara Santiago play. The stream will be available March 23–April 5 and will also be given to patrons who had tickets to canceled performances.

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play and Culture Clash (Still) in America

Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Berkeley, California)

Berkeley Rep has partnered with BroadwayHD to offer streams of its two productions impacted by California’s mass gathering restrictions: Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls and the latest from the performance collective Culture Clash. Ticket holders will receive an email on how to access the streams, and those who wish to purchase streaming-only tickets can do so online. All tickets will include one-week access to BroadwayHD’s catalog.

1984

Alley Theatre (Houston, Texas)

If you are emotionally equipped to handle a dystopian drama right now, the Alley Theatre has you covered. Its production of the Michael Gene Sullivan adaptation will be available to stream to current ticket holders via password-protected link, and an option for additional from-home audience members is on the way.

Gloria and Toni Stone

American Conservatory Theater (San Francisco, California)

Though all remaining performances of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Gloria and Lydia R. Diamond’s Toni Stone have been canceled, A.C.T. will send out recordings of both to affected ticket holders via BroadwayHD. The stream is also available for purchase to the general public, and audiences will have through March 29 to view the productions.

Teenage Dick

Theatre Wit (Chicago, Illinois)

The remaining performances of Mike Lew’s Shakespeare sendup will now presented as one-time-only streams of a previously filmed performance. Only 98 streaming links will be available for each stream time, which aligns with the theatre’s intended performance schedule. A live, post-show discussion will also take place after each stream over video conference.

They Promised Her the Moon

Theatreworks Silicon Valley (Palo Alto, California)

Though all remaining performances of Laurel Ollstein’s play have been canceled, the regional theatre is in the process of finalizing a filmed version. Ticket holders for canceled dates will receive a link to stream the performance, and a pay-what-you-will option will become available for the general public.

we broke up.

Single Carrot Theatre (Baltimore, Maryland)

Single Carrot has teamed up with local playwright DJ Hills to create the experiential digital performance, after having to postpone its production of Bulgaria! Revolt!. The live-streamed webcast will launch in mid-April.

