How to Watch the 74th Annual Tony Awards

Make sure you're all set to tune in for Broadway's biggest night.

Broadway’s biggest night is this Sunday, September 26, as the 74th Annual Tony Awards take over Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. The awards portion of the two-part event will exclusively stream on Paramount+ from 7 PM ET, with a concert celebrating Broadway's triumphant return—titled The Tony Awards Presents Broadway's Back!—following on CBS from 9 PM ET.

Whether you want to watch on your big screen or your phone, we've got all the details on where to catch both of this year's Tony Awards broadcasts below.

THE 74TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

Hosted by six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, the awards ceremony will exclusively stream live on Paramount+. Though the service has multiple membership tiers available, the awards ceremony will be available to all subscribers on all membership levels. If you're not a Paramount+ subscriber, you can get a seven-day free trial at ParamountPlus.com.

Paramount+ has apps for most major devices—including Apple/Android TV, iOS and Android mobile, Fire TV, Roku, and many smart TVs—allowing viewers to watch the awards on nearly any device. For more information about the streaming platform's supported devices, click here.

THE TONY AWARDS PRESENTS BROADWAY'S BACK

You've also got options when it comes to watching the celebratory concert, hosted by Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. If you've got access to your local network channels, the concert will air on CBS from 9 to 11 PM ET (check local listings). That means you will also be able to watch the concert from any streaming cable provider that carries CBS, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, DirectTV Now, and fuboTV—all of which offer free trials for new subscribers.

As CBS' official streaming platform, Paramount+ will also stream the concert, but only to premium-level subscribers. Eligible users will be able to watch Broadway's Back! as a live broadcast and subsequently as an on-demand title.

OUTSIDE THE U.S.

If you're not within the United States, you may not have access to the above platforms, but there are international partners broadcasting the Tony Awards around the world. You can also keep up with the latest from the ceremonies with our live, up-to-the-minute updates at Playbill.com/TonyAwards and on our homepage.

Latin America, Central and South America

AMC's Film & Arts channel will broadcast the awards September 26 at 20 H, with the Broadway's Back! concert following at 22 H.

Brazil

AMC's Film & Arts channel will broadcast the awards September 26 at 20 H, with the Broadway's Back! concert following at 22 H.

Australia

Network 10 Peach will broadcast both the awards and the Broadway's Back! concert September 27 at 9 AM AEST (check local listings).

Japan

WOWOW will stream the awards ceremony live September 27 at 8 AM JPN. The Broadway's Back! concert will broadcast and stream from 9 AM JPN (check local listings).

For more information, visit TonyAwards.com.

