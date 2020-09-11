How Well Do You Know Past Decade of Tony Award Winners for Best Performance in a Musical?

Test your theatre knowledge.

With the 74th Annual Tony Awards set to return in the fall, a new crop of performers will be cemented in theatre history for their performances in the 2019-2020 season on Broadway. Ahead of the digital ceremony, take a look back at the past decade of actors who earned the awards for leading and featured performer in a musical. How many can you recall?

(Hint: The structure of the answers is Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Featured Actor, Best Featured Actress.)

