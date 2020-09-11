How Well Do You Know Past Decade of Tony Award Winners for Best Performance in a Musical?

Photo Features   How Well Do You Know Past Decade of Tony Award Winners for Best Performance in a Musical?
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 11, 2020
 
Test your theatre knowledge.
Tony Awards Logo_HR

With the 74th Annual Tony Awards set to return in the fall, a new crop of performers will be cemented in theatre history for their performances in the 2019-2020 season on Broadway. Ahead of the digital ceremony, take a look back at the past decade of actors who earned the awards for leading and featured performer in a musical. How many can you recall?

(Hint: The structure of the answers is Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Featured Actor, Best Featured Actress.)

50 PHOTOS
2010.jpg
2010
in <i>La Cage Aux Folles</i>
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Douglas Hodge in La Cage Aux Folles Joan Marcus
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Catherine Zeta-Jones as Desiree Armfeldt in A Little Night Music Joan Marcus
in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Levi Kreis as Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet Joan Marcus
Katie Finneran in Promises, Promises.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Katie Finneran as Marge MacDougall in Promises, Promises Joan Marcus
2011.jpg
2011
Norbert Leo Butz in <i>Catch Me If You Can</i>
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Norbert Leo Butz as Carl Hanratty in Catch Me If You Can Joan Marcus
Sutton Foster (center) in Cole Porter's Anything Goes.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Sutton Foster as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes Joan Marcus
in <i>How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying</i>
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: John Larroquette as J.B. Biggley in How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Ari Mintz
Nikki M. James in <i>Book of Mormon</i>
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Nikki M. James as Nabulungi Hatimbi in The Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
