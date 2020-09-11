With the 74th Annual Tony Awards set to return in the fall, a new crop of performers will be cemented in theatre history for their performances in the 2019-2020 season on Broadway. Ahead of the digital ceremony, take a look back at the past decade of actors who earned the awards for leading and featured performer in a musical. How many can you recall?
(Hint: The structure of the answers is Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Featured Actor, Best Featured Actress.)
How Well Do You Know Past Decade of Tony Award Winners for Best Performance in a Musical?