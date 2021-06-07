How Well Do You Know the Broadway Credentials of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Stars?

Photo Features   How Well Do You Know the Broadway Credentials of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Stars?
By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 07, 2021
 
Ahead of the premiere of Loki on Disney+, check out the MCU performers with Main Stem credits.
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Tom Hiddleston Marc Brenner

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to continue with Loki’s upcoming premiere on Disney+ June 9. Starring Broadway alum Tom Hiddleston, the series follows Thor’s brother after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Many of those cast in the MCU are known for their expansive careers, having appeared in gripping dramas and soaring comedies. How well do you know their Broadway credentials?

64 PHOTOS
1_Chris Evans.jpg
Chris Evans as Captain America
Lobby_Hero_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_0851_Chris Evans, Michael Cera in LOBBY HERO, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Evans made his Broadway debut in Lobby Hero in 2018. Joan Marcus
2_Mark Ruffalo.jpg
Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk
Mark Ruffalo and Lauren Ambrose
Ruffalo made his Broadway debut in Awake and Sing! in 2006 before starring in The Price in 2017. Paul Kolnik
3_Scarlett Johansson.jpg
Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow
Scarlett Johansson and Jessica Hecht in <i>A View From the Bridge</i>
Johansson made her Broadway debut in A View From the Bridge in 2010 before starring in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in 2013. Joan Marcus
4_Anthony Mackie.jpg
Anthony Mackie as Falcon/Captain America
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Playbill - Opening Night
Mackie made his Broadway debut in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in 2003 before starring in Drowning Crow in 2004 and A Behanding in Spokane in 2010.
7_Elizabeth Olsen.jpg
Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch
Impressionism Playbill - Opening Night
Olsen made her Broadway debut as an understudy in Impressionism in 2009.
