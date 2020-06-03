Howard and Florida A&M Universities Will Join Playbill Live to Discuss Studying Theatre at Historically Black Colleges

Submit questions now and you might see them answered by these schools' faculty during the hour-long interview June 5.

Faculty from theatre programs at Howard University and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University will be live on Playbill June 5 at 1PM ET to answer your questions about the Black theatre student experience.

Notable alumni of the historically Black universities include Debbie Allen, Taraji P. Henson, Phylicia Rashad, and Tracie Thoms (from Howard) and Angela Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Daniel Sunjata, and Mesach Taylor (from FAMU).

The talk is part of Playbill and The Growing Studio's new weekly series College Theatre Auditions. Each Friday at 1PM ET, faculty from the top college theatre programs nationwide will join us for an hour-long live interview on Playbill.com and Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page. If you're a high school student looking to get a degree in theatre, this is a chance to demystify the college audition process, find out what to expect from a college theatre experience, and to get to know the top schools and their faculty before making decisions on where to apply.

Interviews will be available to watch on demand after the live streams on Playbill.com.

Schools coming up on College Theatre Auditions include Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and Ohio Northern University (June 12), Baldwin Wallace University and Kent State University (June 19), and University of Michigan and Oakland University (June 26).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and TGS' Instagram for more information.