Howell Binkley: A Celebration of Light and Love, Virtual Tribute to the Late Lighting Designer, Streams October 25

Howell Binkley: A Celebration of Light and Love, a video tribute in memory of the late, Tony-winning lighting designer, is presented October 25.

Created by Suspension Productions, the 60-minute tribute streams at HowellBinkley.com beginning at 8 PM ET.

Presented by Parsons Dance and Howell's family and friends, the video, chronicling Binkley's career from 1978 until his death on August 14, features dance and Broadway luminaries discussing his impact on their lives and on their professional communities. Among those taking part in the tribute are Broadway and West End producers Cameron Mackintosh, Jeffrey Seller, and Richard Winkler; directors Thomas Kail and Des McAnuff; choreographers David Parsons and Sergio Trujillo; actors Ariana DeBose, Chita Rivera, and Paul Nolan; and creators Bob Gaudio and Lin-Manuel Miranda as well as former assistants, family, friends.

Binkley designed the lighting for 52 Broadway shows, receiving two Tony Awards and seven additional nominations. Read Playbill's complete obituary for Mr. Binkley here.

