HowlRound and Mellon Foundation Support 13 New Playwright Residencies Across the U.S.

Cori Thomas, J Nicole Brooks, Betty Shamieh, Regina Taylor, and Basil Kreimendahl are part of the third, three-year NPRP cohort.

HowlRound Theatre Commons, with support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, has announced the third cohort of the National Playwright Residency Program. The Mellon grant funds three years of full-time salary and benefits for awarded playwrights, as well as for discretionary artistic development.

NPRP was launched in 2013. In addition to developing meaningful collaboration and relationships with resident writers, host theatres commit to mounting at least one full production by the playwright.

The New York residencies include Betty Shamieh with the The Classical Theatre of Harlem, Basil Kreimendahl with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Murielle Borst-Tarrant with La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, and Cori Thomas with WP Theater.

Across the country, the cohort also includes J. Nicole Brooks, with Lookingglass Theatre Company in Chicago, Illinois; Carlyle Brown with Illusion Theater and School in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Star Finch with Crowded Fire Theater & Campo Santo in San Francisco, California; Virginia Grise with Cara Mía Theatre Co. in Dallas, Texas; E.M. Lewis with Artists Repertory Theatre in Portland, Oregon; Psalmeyene 24 with Mosaic Theater Company in Washington, D.C.; Regina Taylor with Repertory Theatre of St. Louis in St. Louis, Missouri; UNIVERSES (Mildred Ruiz-Sapp and Steven Sapp) with Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut; and Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay with Theater Mu in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“In this period of acute devastation for individual artists, the questions posed by The National Playwright Residency Program remain urgent," shared HowlRound's director and co-founder Jamie Gahlon. "How do we pay our artists equitably? Can we trouble the status quo and re-think the relationships between artists and institutions? In this moment of vast transformation and precarity, what does it mean to make a playwright essential and centered in a theatre institution?”

The newly announced 13 artists and theatres join the following, ongoing residencies that make up the second cohort: Madeleine George with Two River Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey; Kirsten Greenidge with Company One Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts; Lauren M. Gunderson with Marin Theatre Company in Mill Valley, California; Rehana Lew Mirza and Mike Lew with Ma-Yi Theatre Company in New York; Taylor Mac with HERE Arts Center in New York; Herbert Sigüenza with San Diego Repertory Theatre in California; and Vera Starbard with Perseverance Theatre in Douglas, Alaska.