Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival Adjusts 2020 Summer Season

Artistic Director Davis McCallum plans to move ahead with programming, with flexible ticketing offered in the case of an eventual postponement.

Davis McCallum, the artistic director of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, has announced that the 2020 festival will go ahead with an adjusted season lineup and flexible ticketing options. In the case that the COVID-19 pandemic prohibits the season to go ahead, HVSF will allow all ticket holders to redeem their passes next summer.

The 2020 festival was originally scheduled to kick off June 10. While exact scheduling is still being determined in light of the ongoing public health crisis, the 2020 season will feature the previously announced William Shakespeare’s Richard III and Love’s Labour’s Lost. Both productions will be presented on an adjusted time frame and schedule, in compliance with the local and federal guidelines.

Due to a delay of the start of rehearsals, the world premiere of The Venetian Twins by Carlo Goldoni, adapted by Christopher Bayes and Steven Epp, will no longer be presented this season.

Passes will be sold at three price points, $25, $40, and $60, and will be redeemable for a ticket to any production on a date of the patron’s choosing, once the schedule for the summer can be confirmed. Passes can be purchased here.

