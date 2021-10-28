Hugh Jackman Addresses a Minor Music Man-Related Injury to Fans on Instagram

Harold Hill's swagger got the better of Jackman in rehearsal.

In a recent Instagram video post, Hugh Jackman—who is set to begin his Broadway run as Harold Hill in the upcoming revival of The Music Man in December—assuaged the fears of his fans.

While tossing his Harold Hill hat from hand to hand, he explained that people had been noticing a mark on his nose, and worried that the Tony-winning performer has had a recurrence of the skin cancer that he has previously commented on.

It is not cancer, dear fans. It is simply a mark of the average theatrical hazards that come with boater hat choreography. Listen to Jackman's explanation below, and get an inside look at the true blood, sweat, and (probably) tears that are going into his Broadway return.

Jackman leads the cast of Meredith Willson's The Music Man opposite two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo. The revival is directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle. Performances are set to begin December 20 ahead of an officially opening on February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

