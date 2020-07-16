Hugh Jackman, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, More Take Part in Virtual Broadway Barks Across America, Hosted by Bernadette Peters July 16

The 22nd installment of Broadway Barks, the pet adoption event founded by Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, is being held online.

Broadway Barks Across America, streaming on YouTube, is hosted by three-time Tony recipient Peters beginning at 7:30 PM ET and features adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country.

Participating celebrities include Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Michael Cerveris, Kristin Chenoweth, Victoria Clark, Alan Cumming, Ted Danson, Ariana DeBose, Raúl Esparza, Gloria Estefan, Sutton Foster, Victor Garber, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joel Grey, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julie Halston, Jon Hamm, Emmylou Harris, Sean Hayes, Hugh Jackman, Nathan Lane, Laura Linney, Rebecca Luker, Audra McDonald, Malcolm McDowell, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell, Kelli O'Hara, Mandy Patinkin, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, John Stamos, Mary Steenburgen, Will Swenson, Michael Urie, Nia Vardalos, Adrienne Warren, Vanessa Williams, Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris, Carol Kane, Andy Karl, Kelli O’Hara, Orfeh, and Ben Vereen.

“I’m excited to be pivoting to an online, streaming event this year. We are able to share more animal stories from more shelters across America, with more people…all from the safety and comfort of their own homes. It’s a win, win, win…win!“ Peters said in a recent statement.

Participating shelters include 1 Love For Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Adopt–A–Boxer, Adopt–A-Dog, Animal Care Centers Of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats, ARF (Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons), ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society of Los Angeles, Best Friends NYC, Bide-A-Wee, Bobbi and the Strays, Bonapartes Retreat Dog Rescue, City Critters, Dawgs N Texas, Francis’ Friends, Humane Society of New York, Husky House, Little Shelter Animal, Rescue and Adoption Center, Long Island Bulldog, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Danes, Pet-I-Care, Pet-Res-Q, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPARC (Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center), SPCA of Westchester, Tetan Valley Community Animal Shelter, and Urban Cat League.

Funds raised go to the participating shelters. Donations for the event, co-produced by Broadway Cares and Broadway.com, can be made directly to BroadwayBarks.com or via the stream.

