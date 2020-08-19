Hugh Jackman Is Taking Virtual Dance Classes to Prepare for The Music Man

By Dan Meyer
Aug 19, 2020
 
The Tony winner gave a shout out to Broadway Dance Center during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Tony winner Hugh Jackman might be stuck inside like the rest of us, but he’s taking full advantage of Broadway Dance Center’s virtual classes to prepare for his upcoming stint as Harold Hill in The Music Man come Spring 2021. Check out his interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show above.

“Sometimes it’s humiliating,” says the star on the classes. “There’ll be 70 people in the class, and I don’t have my video on, but I do look and there’s just 68 of them are teenage girls, and then me. I think, ‘Is this weird? This is weird.’” The performer added that he’s also been singing every day (much to his kids’ chagrin) to stay prepared for the role.

The Broadway favorite also told Fallon that the cast plans on going into rehearsals in February ahead of previews starting April 7. Originally slated to open this fall, the Meredith Willson musical was pushed back due to the theatre shutdown caused by COVID-19. Sutton Foster, Jayne Houdyshell, Jefferson Mays, Shuler Hensley, and Marie Mullen co-star.

In addition to diiscussing The Music Man, the star chatted with Fallon about reactions to his challah bread attempts, a thoughtful recipe book from his mom, and old headshots.

Celebrating Tony Winner Hugh Jackman on the Stage

Debra Byrne and Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Catherine Porter and Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Debra Byrne and Hugh Jackman in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Hugh Jackman and Catherine Porter in Sunset Boulevard, Australia Robert McFarlane
Josefina Gabrielle and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Josefina Gabrielle, Hugh Jackman and Maureen Lipman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Shuler Hensley and Hugh Jackman in Oklahoma!, London Michael Le Poer Trench
Hugh Jackman and Mitchel David Federan in The Boy from Oz, Broadway Joan Marcus
