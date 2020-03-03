Hugh Jackman, John Benjamin Hickey, More Featured in Films in Tribeca Film Festival's 2020 Lineup

The annual festival, featuring 115 films, runs April 15–26.

A host of theatre talent will be featured in the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, which includes 115 films (95 world premieres) from 33 countries and runs April 15–26.

Tony winner Hugh Jackman, who will return to Broadway next season opposite Tony winner Sutton Foster in a revival of The Music Man, will be seen in HBO Films’ Bad Education, which also features Tony nominee Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Ray Romano. Directed by Cory Finley, Mike Makowsky's screenplay concerns a charismatic superintendent, who, in the midst of an embezzlement scandal, struggles to maintain order to keep his high school district prosperous.

Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey, recently seen in The Inheritance and the director of the forthcoming Matthew Broderick-Sarah Jessica Parker revival of Plaza Suite, stars in Sublet, directed by Eytan Fox and written by Fox and Itay Segal. Hickey plays a gay travel writer who trades New York for Tel Aviv, where a young man helps him get perspective on his long-term relationship. The cast of Sublet, told in English and Hebrew with English subtitles, also features Niv Nissim, Lihi Kornowski, Miki Kam, Omri Loukas, and Tamir Ginsburg.

Other theatre actors featured in films at the 2020 Festival include Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, and Colman Domingo in The God Committee, Marisa Tomei in The King of Staten Island, Sebastian Stan and Denise Gough in Monday, Richard Armitage (currently starring in Uncle Vanya in the West End) in My Zoe, Holland Taylor and Andrew Rannells in The Stand-In, Brian Tyree Henry and Rebecca Naomi Jones in The Outside Story, Fra Fee in The Boys from County Hell, Marin Ireland in The Dark & The Wicked, and Mj Rodriguez in Disclosure.

The Tribeca Film Festival will open April 15 with the world premiere of Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President at the Beacon Theatre, with live performances from Willie Nelson, Nile Rodgers, and others. Click here for more information on the full lineup.