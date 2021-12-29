Hugh Jackman Sets Return Date in Broadway's The Music Man, Now Canceled Through January 5

Jackman urged everyone to stay safe in an Instagram video announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Tony winner Hugh Jackman, who announced December 28 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, will return to his role as Harold Hill in the Broadway revival of The Music Man January 6, 2022.

The Jackman- and Sutton Foster-led production, which had previously canceled performances through January 1, has now canceled all shows through January 5, and will return when Jackman does on January 6.

In a video on his own Instagram, Jackman shared, "I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold, either a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose… I'm just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP, and as soon as I'm cleared, I'll be back on stage and heading to River City…Please stay safe, be healthy, be kind."

Watch the actor's message below:



The production also features fellow Tony winners Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, and Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo.

Watch Hugh Jackman's Grand Entrance From The Music Man Revival's 1st Performance

The cast also includes Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn, Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop, Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix, and Max Clayton as the standby for Harold Hill.

Rounding out the ensemble are Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman, and Ryan Worsing.

Jerry Zaks directs the new production of the musical, which also features choreography by Warren Carlyle, sets and costumes by Santo Loquasto, sound design by Scott Lehrer, lighting by Brian MacDevitt, vocal and dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and music direction by Patrick Vaccariello.

Visit MusicManOnBroadway.com for more.