Hulu Premiere of We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Postponed in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

toggle menu
toggle search form
Black Lives Matter   Hulu Premiere of We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Postponed in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter
By Olivia Clement
Jun 04, 2020
 
The Andrew Fried–helmed documentary was set to stream June 5.
Chris Sullivan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Andrew Bancroft, and Arthur Lewis in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>.
Chris Sullivan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Andrew Bancroft, and Arthur Lewis in Freestyle Love Supreme. Matthew Murphy

The Hulu premiere of We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, a documentary feature chronicling the 15-year journey of the hip-hop improv troupe founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, has been postponed in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The film, directed by Andrew Fried, was set to drop on the streaming platform June 5.

"Today our country, our world struggles to reach an end to this systematic racial injustice, intolerance, police brutality and hate. We add our voices to that fight. To that struggle," reads a statement from Freestyle Love Supreme on their Twitter. "Because in this moment, our collective attention is turned toward these most pressing concerns, we have decided to postpone the premiere of our film."

You can read the full statement below.

Previously seen at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme features appearances from Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft and Kail.

READ: Black Lives Matter Resources 101

Before the success of Hamilton and In The Heights, Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme with director Kail and performers Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. Filmmaker Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of its beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City, as well as the troupe's Broadway debut.

Following a hit Off-Broadway return last season, Freestyle Love Supreme concluded an acclaimed, extended run at Broadway's Booth Theatre in January of this year.

The film We Are Freestyle Love Supreme is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, Jill Furman, Sarina Roma, Fried and Endeavor Content.

Production Photos: Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

Production Photos: Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway

9 PHOTOS
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Anthony Veneziale, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard back), Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front), and Aneesa Folds in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Andrew Bancroft, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arthur Lewis, Christopher Jackson, Ian Weinberger (on keyboard), and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis, James Monroe Iglehart, and Chris Sullivan in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folds, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Anthony Veneziale, and Kaila Mullady in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, James Monroe Iglehart, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back), and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
in <i>Freestyle Love Supreme</i>
Chris Sullivan, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, and Kurt Crowley (on Keyboard) in Freestyle Love Supreme Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.