Hulu Premiere of We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Postponed in Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

The Andrew Fried–helmed documentary was set to stream June 5.

The Hulu premiere of We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, a documentary feature chronicling the 15-year journey of the hip-hop improv troupe founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, has been postponed in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. The film, directed by Andrew Fried, was set to drop on the streaming platform June 5.

"Today our country, our world struggles to reach an end to this systematic racial injustice, intolerance, police brutality and hate. We add our voices to that fight. To that struggle," reads a statement from Freestyle Love Supreme on their Twitter. "Because in this moment, our collective attention is turned toward these most pressing concerns, we have decided to postpone the premiere of our film."

You can read the full statement below.

Black Lives Matter. We will be postponing the release of the #WeAreFreestyleLoveSupreme documentary and look forward to sharing it with you in the future. Today, take action: https://t.co/OX7A2SsiUb pic.twitter.com/uyj7zmkcvq — Freestyle Love Supreme (@freestylelove) June 3, 2020

Previously seen at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme features appearances from Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft and Kail.

Before the success of Hamilton and In The Heights, Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme with director Kail and performers Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. Filmmaker Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of its beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City, as well as the troupe's Broadway debut.

Following a hit Off-Broadway return last season, Freestyle Love Supreme concluded an acclaimed, extended run at Broadway's Booth Theatre in January of this year.

The film We Are Freestyle Love Supreme is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, Jill Furman, Sarina Roma, Fried and Endeavor Content.

