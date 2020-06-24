Hulu Sets New Premiere Date for We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

The Andrew Fried–helmed documentary will drop on the streaming platform in July.

Following an initial postponement in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Hulu has revealed that it will now premiere We Are Freestyle Love Supreme July 17. The documentary feature, chronicling the 15-year journey of the hip-hop improv troupe founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, was originally scheduled to debut June 5.

Directed by Andrew Fried and previously seen at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme features appearances from Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft and Kail.

Before the success of Hamilton and In The Heights, Miranda was in improvisational hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme with director Kail and performers Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. Filmmaker Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of its beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City, as well as the troupe's Broadway debut.

Following a hit Off-Broadway return last season, Freestyle Love Supreme concluded an acclaimed, extended run at Broadway's Booth Theatre in January of this year.

The film We Are Freestyle Love Supreme is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, Jill Furman, Sarina Roma, Fried and Endeavor Content. The documentary will be available just two weeks after the streaming premiere of the film of Broadway's Hamilton, which drops on Disney+ July 3. Watch the trailer and read more here.

