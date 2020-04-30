Hulu to Release Freestyle Love Supreme Documentary

The Andrew Fried-helmed feature, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, will drop June 5.

Streaming platform Hulu is set to premiere We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, a documentary feature chronicling the 15-year journey of the hip-hop improv troupe founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale.

The film, directed by Andrew Fried, will be available on Hulu beginning June 5.

Previously seen at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, the documentary features appearances from Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft and Kail.

Before the success of Hamilton and In The Heights, Miranda was in an improvisational hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme with director Kail and performers Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. Filmmaker Fried began chronicling the group in the summer of 2005, documenting the early days of its beatboxing and rapping on the sidewalks. Fourteen years later, Fried captures them reuniting for a series of shows in New York City, as well as the troupe's Broadway debut.

Following a hit Off-Broadway return last season, Freestyle Love Supreme concluded an acclaimed, extended run at Broadway's Booth Theatre in January of this year.

The film We Are Freestyle Love Supreme is produced by Kail, Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, Jill Furman, Sarina Roma, Fried and Endeavor Content.

