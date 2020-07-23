Hunter Arnold Expands Remote Production Platform for Streaming Theatre

Following Play It Forward, the Broadway producer officially launches On The Stage Streaming.

Broadway producer Hunter Arnold (Hadestown, The Inheritance), under the umbrella of his arts tech company On The Stage, has expanded his digital production platform for live-streamed and digital theatre. Launched in April as Play It Forward, the online platform, now called On The Stage Streaming, is a multi-faceted producing, marketing, ticketing, and performance platform for producers, including schools and theatres.

On The Stage Streaming provides users with support in acquiring works from a library of licensed plays and musicals approved for streaming use; a built-in framework for virtually auditioning and rehearsing the show; a custom-branded production website to promote the production, sell tickets and merchandise, or accept donations; software to record the performance (whether on-screen virtual capture or on-stage live filming); a secure viewing platform for broadcasting the production to an audience; and technical support throughout.

While in beta testing, Play It Forward was offered freely. There are now program fees, which, according to the creators, can be incorporated into the ticket price at the online box office.

For those interested in learning more, On The Stage will be hosting free live information and Q&A sessions on July 23 at 5 PM ET and July 29 at 12 PM ET. For more information, visit onthestage.com/streaming.