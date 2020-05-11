Huntington's Sweat, Indecent, The Purists, A.R.T.'s Moby-Dick, Six Among 2020 Elliot Norton Award Winners

The virtual ceremony from the Boston Theater Critics Association took place May 11.

Winners of the 38th annual Elliot Norton Awards, honoring excellence on Boston-area stages, were announced May 11; as previously announced, the event was moved to a virtual ceremony in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Huntington Theatre Company earned four awards for three of its productions. Dan McCabe's The Purists, directed by Billy Porter, won Outstanding Production in Large Theater tier, with the cast's Analisa Velez winning Outstanding Actress. The venue's staging of Sweat won Outstanding Ensemble, and its Indecent (a co-production with Center Theatre Group) picked up an Outstanding Visiting Production accolade.

Meanwhile, from the other side of the Charles River, the American Repertory Theater took home three wins, including awards for Moby-Dick director Rachel Chavkin and the musical's full design team. The regional theatre's engagement of Six earned Outstanding Visiting Musical Ensemble for its six leading queens, who have gone on to reprise their performances on Broadway.

Additional winners include David Byrne's American Utopia, Ben Levi Ross for his work in the Dear Evan Hansen tour, and playwright Will Power for his new work Detroit Red.

As previously announced, this year's Elliot Norton Prize for Sustained Excellence was given posthumously to veteran Boston actor Johnny Lee Davenport, and a special citation was given to Shear Madness, which ended its 40-year run earlier this year.

See the full list of winners below.

Outstanding Musical Production

Parade, Moonbox Productions

Outstanding Production, Large Theater

The Purists, Huntington Theatre Company

Outstanding Production, Midsize Theater

Cloud 9, The Nora at Central Square Theater

Outstanding Production, Small or Fringe Company

The Stone, Arlekin Players Theatre

Outstanding Solo Performance

Billy Meleady, the smuggler, Boston Playwrights’ Theatre

Outstanding Direction, Large Theater

Rachel Chavkin, Moby-Dick, American Repertory Theater

Outstanding Direction, Midsize Theater

Lee Mikeska Gardner, Cloud 9, The Nora at Central Square Theater

Outstanding Direction, Small or Fringe Theater

Igor Golyak, The Stone, Arlekin Players Theatre

Outstanding Musical Performance by an Actor

Aaron Patterson, Parade, Moonbox Productions

Outstanding Musical Performance by an Actress

Katrina Z Pavao, Little Shop of Horrors, Lyric Stage Company of Boston

Outstanding Actor, Large Theater

Eric Berryman, Detroit Red, ArtsEmerson

Outstanding Actor, Midsize Theater (In Memory of Gabriel Kuttner)

Kadahj Bennett, Pass Over, SpeakEasy Stage Company and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Actor, Small or Fringe Theater

Nael Nacer, The Return, Israeli Stage

Outstanding Actress, Large Theater

Analisa Velez, The Purists, Huntington Theatre Company

Outstanding Actress, Midsize Theater

Paula Plum, The Children, SpeakEasy Stage Company

Outstanding Actress, Small or Fringe Theater

Darya Denisova, The Stone, Arlekin Players Theatre

Outstanding Ensemble, Large Theater

Sweat, Huntington Theatre Company

Outstanding Ensemble, Midsize Theater (In Memory of Margarita Damaris Martínez)

black odyssey boston, Underground Railway at Central Square Theater and The Front Porch Arts Collective

Outstanding Ensemble, Small or Fringe Theater

The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, Apollinaire Theatre Company

Outstanding New Script

Detroit Red by Will Power, ArtsEmerson

Outstanding Design, Large Theater

Moby-Dick, American Repertory Theater

Scenic design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting design by Bradley King, sound design by Hidenori Nakajo, puppet design by Eric F. Avery, wig, hair, and make-up design by Rachel Padula-Shufelt

Outstanding Design, Midsize Theater

Vanity Fair, Underground Railway at Central Square Theater

Scenic design by David R. Gammons, costume design by Leslie Held, lighting design by Jeff Adelberg, sound design by David Wilson, properties coordinated by Ciara McAloon

Outstanding Design, Small or Fringe Theater

The Seagull, Arlekin Players Theatre

Scenic design by Nikolay Simonov, costume design by Nastya Bugaeva, lighting design by Jeff Adelberg

Outstanding Musical Direction

Catherine Stornetta, Parade, Moonbox Productions

Outstanding Choreography

Ilyse Robbins, Swan Lake in Blue, Greater Boston Stage Company

Outstanding Visiting Production, Non-Musical

Indecent, Huntington Theatre Company

Outstanding Visiting Production, Musical

American Utopia, Ambassador Theatre Group

Outstanding Visiting Musical Performance

Ben Levi Ross, Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway In Boston

Outstanding Visiting Musical Ensemble

Six, American Repertory Theater (Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Courtney Mack, and Anna Uzele)

