Hymn to Alvin Ailey Documentary Makes Its Streaming Premiere June 25

The film celebrates the life of the famed Revelations choreographer—watch on Ailey All Access.

Orlando Bagwell's 1993 documentary A Hymn for Alvin Ailey will make its streaming premiere June 25. The celebration of the famed Revelations choreographer includes archival footage and interviews with dancers to highlight Ailey's influence on American culture.

The film will stream at 7 PM ET on Ailey All Access and remain available for one week.

A Hymn for Alvin Ailey is named after the ballet Hymn, choreographed by Judith Jamison and cut with text and story arranged by Anna Deavere Smith. In addition to the stream, viewers can watch a conversation with the two as they reminisce about the creation of Hymn.

Jamison served as artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater following Ailey's passing in 1989 through 2011 and continues to work with the company. Smith is best known for her work on stage, including the Pulitzer Prize-nominated Fires in the Mirror and Tony-nominated Twilight: Los Angeles 1992.

Ailey All Access is Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's streaming platform that launched in March after theatres were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to free screenings of full-length works, Ailey All Access features virtual dance classes, original short films from the dance community, and more.