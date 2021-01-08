I See Stars: A Look Back at Mean Girls' Journey to Broadway and Beyond

By Playbill Staff
Jan 08, 2021
 
From its D.C. tryout to the Tony Awards and more, revisit highlights from the musical's run.
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Opening_Night_Curtain_2018_09_HR.jpg
Cheech Manohar, Kyle Selig, Kate Rockwell, Grey Henson, Taylor Louderman, Erika Henningsen, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Ashley Park, Kerry Butler, Rick Younger, and cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN

As previously reported, the 2018 Broadway musical Mean Girls, based on Tina Fey's 2004 comedy of the same name, will not reopen at the August Wilson Theatre when Broadway resumes post-pandemic. The production effectively ended March 11, 2020 (the eve of the New York State-mandated shutdown), running for 29 previews and 804 regular performances. Producers say the musical recouped its full capitalization at the beginning of last year.

Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened April 8, 2018, with a book by Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. The musical was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2018, including Best Musical. In honor of the musical's journey to Broadway and beyond, Playbill is revisiting highlights from the musical's run.

Kate Rockwell, Taylor Louderman, and Ashley Park
Kate Rockwell, Taylor Louderman, and Ashley Park introduce themselves as the Plastics
Kate Rockwell, Taylor Louderman, and Ashley Park
Kate Rockwell, Taylor Louderman, and Ashley Park introduce themselves as the Plastics Mary Ellen Matthews/Entertainment Weekly
Tina Fey
Ahead of the show's out-of-town tryout, Tina Fey celebrates Mean Girls Day (October 3) with cheese fries. Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tina Fey
Ahead of the show's out-of-town tryout, Tina Fey celebrates Mean Girls Day (October 3) with cheese fries. Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mean_Girls_Day_Cheese_Fries_2017_HR
Ahead of the show's out-of-town tryout, Kate Rockwell, Taylor Louderman, and Ashley Park celebrate Mean Girls Day (October 3) with cheese fries. Marc J. Franklin
Cast
Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman, Kate Rockwell, and Barrett Wilbert Weed in the world premiere of Mean Girls at the National Theatre Joan Marcus
Cast
Cast of the world premiere of Mean Girls at the National Theatre Joan Marcus
Cast
Barrett Wilbert Weed, Erika Henningsen, and Grey Henson in the world premiere of Mean Girls at the National Theatre Joan Marcus
Mean_Girls_Broadway_Marquee_February_2018_01_HR.jpg
Mean Girls at the August Wilson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Playbill_Pink_Wednesday_Cast_Yearbook_Photos_2018_1080x1080_MeanGirls_CastYearbookSocialCards_Q1_18_group_HR.jpg
The original Broadway cast of Mean Girls
Share

The original cast was led by Erika Henningsen (Les Misérables) as high school fresh face Cady Heron (played on screen by Lindsay Lohan). Bringing the Plastics, the vicious clique Heron infiltrates, to life were Taylor Louderman (Kinky Boots) as queen bee Regina George, Ashley Park (Sunday in the Park with George) as Gretchen Wieners, and Kate Rockwell (Rock of Ages) as Karen Smith.

The final Broadway company, which welcomed several new performers March 10, included Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Sabrina Carpenter as Cady Heron, Olivia Kaufmann as Janis Sarkisian, Chad Burris as Damian Hubbard, Laura Leigh Turner as Karen Smith, Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

Mean Girls features set design by Scott Pask, costumes by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Brian Ronan, video design by Finn Ross and Adam Young, hair design by Josh Marquette, and make-up design by Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The creative team also includes orchestrator John Clancy, music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, and music coordinator Howard Joines. Glen Kelly provides additional music arrangements. Casting is by Telsey + Company/Bethany Knox, CSA. For the complete cast and creative team, visit PlaybillVault.com/MeanGirls.

A national tour launched in fall 2019, halting operations around the same time as the Broadway shutdown. A London bow—as well as a previously reported film adaptation—are in the works.

