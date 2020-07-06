Ian Paget Joins Built for the Stage for Playbill's Monday Motivation

Video   Ian Paget Joins Built for the Stage for Playbill's Monday Motivation
By Mark Peikert
Jul 06, 2020
 
The This Ain't No Disco and Mamma Mia! alum joins BFTS founder Joe Rosko for a quick round of ab exercises.

Longtime Built for the Stage trainee Ian Paget (This Ain't No Disco, Bliss) joined founder Joe Rosko for Playbill's Monday Motivation July 6. Watch them chat and work out together in the video above!

As theatres remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Built for the Stage isn't going to leave actors feeling adrift. The popular online fitness training program is now introducing the new Built For The Stage 8 Week Center Stage Challenge.

This challenge was made by actors for actors and has personally been tested by Rosko, former actor and now founder of Broadway's No. 1 fitness platform. This challenge isn't for people looking for a quick fix, but instead, dedicated actors seeking to begin a journey that can change their life and career forever. Work one on one with Coach Joe and his staff who currently train the best of the best on Broadway as you're guided in exercise, mindset training, nutrition, and more!

For more information about the program and its trainers, visit BuiltfortheStage.com.

