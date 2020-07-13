Idina Menzel and a Coven of Elphabas, Cynthia Erivo, More Join Shoshana Bean for Online Gala July 13

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Idina Menzel and a Coven of Elphabas, Cynthia Erivo, More Join Shoshana Bean for Online Gala July 13
By Ryan McPhee
Jul 13, 2020
 
The virtual event will raise money for the performing arts department at Bean's alma mater, Beaverton High School.

Wicked alum Shoshana Bean will welcome a host of fellow Elphabas during Shoshana Bean and Friends: An Evening of Broadway, a virtual gala streaming July 13 at 9 PM ET. Proceeds from the YouTube event will go to the performing arts department at Beaverton High School, Bean’s alma mater in Oregon.

Among those taking part are Tony winners Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block, and Lindsay Mendez, Eden Espinosa, Kerry Ellis, Alexia Khadime, Julia Murney, Jessica Vosk, Rachel Tucker, and Lindsay Pearce (who had been playing Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway up until the coronavirus shutdown).

Also set to make appearances are Tony winners Cynthia Erivo and Jason Robert Brown (both frequent collaborators with Bean), as well as a few of her Waitress co-stars: Jeremy Jordan, Charity Angel Dawson, and Caitlin Houlihan.

Watch on YouTube or above.

How Well Do You Know the Elphabas of Broadway?

How Well Do You Know the Elphabas of Broadway?

40 PHOTOS
Wicked_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_Rachel Tucker in WICKED photo by Joan Marcus, 2015_HR.jpg
?? Joan Marcus
Willemijn Verkaik
??
Willemijn Verkaik
Willemijn Verkaik
Nicole Parker in <i>Wicked</i>
?? Joan Marcus
Nicole Parker
Nicole Parker
Eden Espinosa in <i>Wicked</i>
?? Joan Marcus
Mandy Gonzalez in Wicked
?? Photo by Joan Marcus
Summer_In_The_City_Mandy_Gonzalez_July_2017_11_HR.jpg
Mandy Gonzalez Marc J. Franklin
Share
Shop the Playbill store for all
Wicked souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.