Idina Menzel and a Coven of Elphabas, Cynthia Erivo, More Join Shoshana Bean for Online Gala July 13

The virtual event will raise money for the performing arts department at Bean's alma mater, Beaverton High School.

Wicked alum Shoshana Bean will welcome a host of fellow Elphabas during Shoshana Bean and Friends: An Evening of Broadway, a virtual gala streaming July 13 at 9 PM ET. Proceeds from the YouTube event will go to the performing arts department at Beaverton High School, Bean’s alma mater in Oregon.

Among those taking part are Tony winners Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block, and Lindsay Mendez, Eden Espinosa, Kerry Ellis, Alexia Khadime, Julia Murney, Jessica Vosk, Rachel Tucker, and Lindsay Pearce (who had been playing Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway up until the coronavirus shutdown).

Also set to make appearances are Tony winners Cynthia Erivo and Jason Robert Brown (both frequent collaborators with Bean), as well as a few of her Waitress co-stars: Jeremy Jordan, Charity Angel Dawson, and Caitlin Houlihan.

Watch on YouTube or above.

