Idina Menzel and Ben Platt Will Duet on The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

Ryan Seacrest will return to host the ABC special, airing on Mother's Day.

Tony winners Idina Menzel and Ben Platt will join forces for a duet of Aladdin's "A Whole New World" on the upcoming ABC broadcast The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II. Following the success of the April 16 special of The Disney Family Singalong (seen by nearly 13 million people), ABC will present this second edition May 10.

Again hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the one-hour program will begin at 7 PM ET on the network. The broadcast, featuring celebrity guests performing from their respective homes, will subsequently be available to stream on Disney+.

In addition to Menzel and Platt, performers will also include Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Hayley Erbert, Halsey,Tony nominee Josh Gad, Donald Glover, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Miguel, Keke Palmer, Seth Rogen, Tony winner Anika Noni Rose, Walter Russell III, Rebel Wilson, Shakira, and Disney on Broadway alums Merle Dandridge, Tony winner Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland. Additional celebrities and performance details will be announced soon.

The current song list includes:

“A Whole New World” – Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

“Almost There” – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

“Hakuna Matata” – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner, featuring Donald Glover and Walter Russell III

“Part of Your World” – Halsey

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” – Rebel Wilson

“Remember Me” - Miguel

“Step in Time” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Hayley Erbert

“Try Everything” – Shakira

“When I Am Older” – Josh Gad

“You’ll Be in My Heart” – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland

“Zero to Hero” – Keke Palmer

The special will also raise awareness about Feeding America’s network and resources for those who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. For more information, visit FeedingAmerica.org.

The first singalong featured the Houghs and Gad, as well as Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Tori Kelly, Christina Aguilera, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley, and John Stamos, among others.

Volume II is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan, and Raj Kapoor.

