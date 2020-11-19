Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell Duet Will Be Part of ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Trevor Jackson will host the evening looking back at favorite performances over the past five years.

Tony winner Idina Menzel and fellow Frozen star Kristen Bell's 2017 performance of “When We’re Together”—from Olaf’s Frozen Adventure—will be part of ABC's fifth anniversary edition of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which will air November 26 at 9 PM ET. Original hosts Derek and Julianne Hough return, kicking off the two-hour special with a new holiday performance, while Trevor Jackson (Freeform’s grown-ish) hosts from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. READ: Casts of Disney's Frozen, The Lion King, Aladdin Will Reunite on Broadway for ABC's The Disney Holiday Singalong The evening will also feature the following past performances: Grammy winner Ciara gives a festive spin on a “Jingle Bells/Jingle Bell Rock” medley (2017).

Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson belts her version of “Underneath the Tree” (2016).

Jason Derulo performs his take on “Silent Night” (2017).

Grammy-nominated OneRepublic perform a rock rendition of “What a Wonderful World” (2016).

Grammy winner Meghan Trainor and CMA Award-winning country artist Brett Eldridge join forces for “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (2018).

Grammy-winning Pentatonix give their rendition of “Deck the Halls” (2019).

Boyz II Men take on “Let It Snow” alongside “December Baby” singer/songwriter JoJo (2016).

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli lends his voice to a “White Christmas” (2018).

Grammy nominee Aloe Blacc performs “I Got Your Christmas Right Here" (2018).

Becky G performs “Santa Baby” (2016).

Grammy winner Shaggy sings “Jamaican Drummer Boy” (2019).

Viewers will also get a sneak peek at Disney and Pixar’s new feature film Soul, before it becomes available on Disney+ December 25. Featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, the film introduces a middle-school band teacher who teams up with a sarcastic new soul on a mission to figure out exactly what makes life worth living. The holiday special is a collaboration by Disney Parks, ABC Entertainment, and Endeavor Content’s Film 45.



