Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth React to Wicked Movie Casting

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will play Elphaba and Glinda when the musical hits the big screen.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth are excited to watch two fellow talented ladies have their lives changed for good. Broadway's original Elphaba and Glinda shared their thoughts on the casting of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in their respective roles. Check out their posts below.

Chenoweth and Grande, specifically, have known each other since the pop starlet was seven years old. When they first met in a backstage meet-and-greet, the Tony and Emmy winner gifted her a Glinda wand . Years later, they worked together on NBC’s Hairspray Live! and recorded a duet for Chenoweth’s For The Girls album. Currently, Chenoweth appears as a mentor to Grande as the latter serves as a coach on The Voice.

READ: Why Ariana Grande Was a Glinda This Whole Time

Menzel and Chenoweth recently reunited to host PBS' Wicked in Concert TV special that aired earlier this year, which also featured Erivo. The musical opened October 30, 2003, at the Gershwin Theatre, with Menzel going on to win a Tony for her performance. The production returned to the Gershwin this past September after an 18-month long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chenoweth was on hand to welcome audiences back to Oz.



Congrats to two amazing women. May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love. https://t.co/2avPFA9OBk — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) November 5, 2021