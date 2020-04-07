Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, More to Take Part in Virtual Passover Seder Benefit

Saturday Night Seder is the latest from StoryCourse, a theatre-meets-dining initiative co-founded by Broadway's Adam Kantor

A handful of stage and screen favorites will gather around—virtually—for a Passover Seder April 11. The free live stream event, dubbed Saturday Night Seder, will raise funds for the CDC Foundation's Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund as guests encourage viewers to donate.

Among those joining the festivities to help tell the Exodus story are Tony winners Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Harvey Fierstein, Judith Light, Alan Menken, and Billy Porter, as well as Pamela Adlon, Jason Alexander, Reza Aslan, Skylar Astin, Shoshana Bean, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Rabbi Sharon Brous, D’Arcy Carden, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Beanie Feldstein, Tan France, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Josh Groban, Richard Kind, Julie Klausner, Nick Kroll, Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, Dan Levy, Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim, Debra Messing, Isaac Mizrahi, Busy Philipps, Stephen Schwartz, Michael Solomonov, Shaina Taub, Nina West, Henry Winkler, Finn Wolfhard, and Rabbi David Wolpe.

More guests will be announced later.

Saturday Night Seder is developed by StoryCourse, a New York-based production company that integrates theatre and dining experiences. The group, co-founded by Broadway veteran Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof) and culinary entrepreneur Brian Bordainick, previously presented PrideTable and How Do You Hug a Tiger?.

“In a time of confinement and uncertainty, a rag-tag team of Jews and non-Jewish Passover enthusiasts felt it was more important than ever to channel creative energies and gather community,” says head writer Alex Edelman. “We’re thrilled to be reinterpreting the timeless story of liberation and renewal while raising money for those on the front lines enduring—and fighting—an actual plague.”

The stream will begin at 8 PM ET on SaturdayNightSeder.com.

