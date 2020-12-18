Idina Menzel, George Salazar, Elizabeth Stanley, Javier Muñoz Star in You’re a Green One, Mr. Finch December 18

The Broadway Green Alliance concert streams on Playbill.com.

Tony winner Idina Menzel, 2020 Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley, George Salazar, Javier Muñoz, and more come together virtually December 18 for Broadway Green Alliance’s You’re a Green One, Mr. Finch. The musical comedy follows the untold story of Mr. Finch, the Grinch’s disgruntled cousin, as he sets about to make the holiday season all about him but instead learns what it really means to have a green and sustainable holiday.

The special streams December 18 at 8 PM ET above or on YouTube. While free to watch, donations are encouraged to support the Broadway Green Alliance, which was not able to receive its annual funds this year due to the pandemic. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is generously matching donations up to $15,000, for a total match challenge of $30,000.

You’re a Green One, Mr. Finch also stars Michael James Scott, The Fates of Hadestown (Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad), Stanley's Jagged Little Pill co-stars DeAnne Stewart and Laurel Harris, Ben Cameron, Ann Harada, Lesli Margherita, and the Broadway Princess Party, featuring Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed.

The presentation also includes members of the Broadway and national tour companies of Wicked and Green Captains (sustainable leaders of a production) from across the country.

The concert is presented by the Broadway Green Alliance with support from Wicked’s Change for Good group. David Alpert writes and directs, with music direction by Evan Roider, video editing by Alex Trivane, and choreography by Travante S. Baker and Alicia Newcom.

The Broadway Green Alliance was launched in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of The Broadway League and is a fiscal program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Working closely with the Natural Resources Defense Council, the BGA identifies and disseminates better practices for theatre professionals and fans.