Idina Menzel, George Salazar, More Join You’re a Green One, Mr. Finch

The Broadway Green Alliance concert streams December 18 on Playbill.com.

Tony winner Idina Menzel, George Salazar, Michael James Scott, and The Fates of Hadestown—Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad—have joined the lineup for Broadway Green Alliance’s You’re a Green One, Mr. Finch.

The special streams December 18 at 8 PM ET on Playbill.com. While free to watch, donations are encouraged to support the Broadway Green Alliance, which was not able to receive its annual funds this year due to the pandemic.

Previously announced performers include 2020 Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley and her Jagged Little Pill co-stars DeAnne Stewart and Laurel Harris, Ben Cameron, Ann Harada, Lesli Margherita, Javier Muñoz, and the Broadway Princess Party, featuring Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed. The company also includes members of the Broadway and national tour companies of Wicked and Green Captains (sustainable leaders of a production) from across the country.

You’re a Green One, Mr. Finch is a musical comedy about the untold story of Mr. Finch, the Grinch’s disgruntled cousin. Eager to make the holiday season all about him, Mr. Finch learns what it really means to have a green and sustainable holiday.

The concert is presented by the Broadway Green Alliance with support from Wicked’s Change for Good group. David Alpert writes and directs, with music direction by Evan Roider, video editing by Alex Trivane, and choreography by Travante S. Baker and Alicia Newcom.

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) was launched in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of The Broadway League and is a fiscal program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Working closely with the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), the BGA identifies and disseminates better practices for theatre professionals and fans.

