Idina Menzel, Kelli O’Hara, LaChanze, More Are in a ‘New York State of Mind’ in New Music Video

The performance, featuring a wide array of NYC-focused artists, is part of NYCNext’s post-pandemic recovery campaign.

If Broadway is the heartbeat of New York City, it’s only fitting that a host of stage favorites take part in a celebratory rendition of “New York State of Mind” to uplift the city following the coronavirus shutdown. The volunteer-led organization NYCNext recently released a music video of the Billy Joel anthem; take a look above. Among those lending their musical talents at various landmarks are Tony winners Idina Menzel, Kelli O’Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, LaChanze, Victoria Clark, and Tom Kitt, plus several more familiar faces like Peppermint, Mario Cantone, Jerry Dixon, Sara Bareilles, and Stephen Colbert. Pulitzer Prize winner Kitt, one of the founding members of NYCNext (along with Maryam Banikarim, Andy Lerner, and Joshua Seftel), was a co-conceiver of the project and orchestrated the cover. “As a New Yorker myself, bringing together all of my favorite singers, artists, and musicians to collaborate on this inspiring film was a dream of a lifetime,” he said. The video is slated to play across a variety of NYC-focused media, including in taxi cabs, during City-organized homecoming concerts, and over iHeartMedia New York. NYCNext has previously worked on similar projects highlighting the resilience of the theatre community, such as last year’s rendition of “Sunday” at the TKTS steps and the mini-concert We Will Be Back.