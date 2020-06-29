Idina Menzel, Tituss Burgess, More Set to Appear During Elvis Duran's Drag Spectacular

The Broadway stars will judge 20 drag queen contestants competing for a $10,000 grand prize.

Tony winner Idina Menzel and Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess are among the judges for Elvis Duran's Drag Spectacular July 21. The hour-long streaming event on YouTube will feature 20 drag queens competing for a $10,000 grand prize.

Variety reports RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and Cynthia Germanotta (Lady Gaga's mom) have also joined the judging panel.

Duran, an iHeartRadio personality, has partnered with the Born This Way Foundation and The Ali Forney Foundation for the event to raise money for the LGBTQ+ community. Drag performing can enter the competition to submitting a video here.

While stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, both stars have been actively supporting various causes. Menzel recently joined fellow Wicked alum Megan Hilty for a virtual performance of "For Good" to honor the graduating class of 2020. Meanwhile, Burgess served as a judge for the Songs of Our City competition earlier this month. He'll also appear in the June 29 presentation of Daniel J. Watts' Love Terrorists.