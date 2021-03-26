Idina Menzel to Return for Enchanted Film Sequel

The Wicked Tony winner will reprise her role from the 2007 Disney film along with Amy Adams, James Marsden, and Patrick Dempsey, says composer Alan Menken.

Idina Menzel will reprise her role from Disney's 2007 musical film Enchanted in Disenchanted, the movie's upcoming sequel headed to Disney+. Menzel's involvement means the follow-up will see all four principal actors returning from the original film, including Amy Adams, James Marsden, and Patrick Dempsey.

While Adams and Dempsey had been previously announced for the project, Menzel and Marsden's participation was newly confirmed by composer Alan Menken, also back and re-teaming with lyricist Stephen Schwartz for the film's new songs, in a live-streamed interview with JLGB Virtual March 23.

A satirical love letter to classic Disney animation, 2007's Enchanted features Adams starring as Giselle, a young maiden living in an animated, musical world that suddenly finds herself in real-life Manhattan.

Menzel (Wicked, Rent) played Nancy, a fashion designer who, as real and fantasy worlds collide, finds a prince of her own. Despite Menzel's notable vocals, the role did not have any major singing moments—no official word yet if that might change for the "Let It Go" belter in the sequel.

The film did introduce such Menken-Schwartz songs as "Happy Working Song," "That's How You Know," and "So Close," all three of which received 2008 Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song. The film also included cameo appearances from the voice talent behind past Disney princesses, including stage favorites Judy Kuhn, Jodi Benson, and Paige O'Hara.