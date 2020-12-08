Idina Menzel Will Star in American Murderer Film

The FBI thriller also features Tom Pelphrey, Jacki Weaver, and Ryan Phillippe.

Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked, Frozen) has been cast in the new film American Murderer from The Traveling Picture Show Company and GiGi Films.

The Broadway favorite will be joined by Tom Pelphrey (Ozark, Mank), who stars as real-life con man Jason Derek Brown, with Ryan Phillippe (Crash, Breach) as the FBI agent tasked to hunt him down and Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook, Widows).

Matthew Gentile, who penned the script, will also direct. Principal photography has already begun in Salt Lake City in line with Utah state and SAG/AFTRA COVID-19 protocols.

In American Murderer, as Brown's funds run low and his past catches up with him, he plots his most elaborate scheme yet and, in the process, becomes the FBI’s most unlikely—and elusive—top ten fugitive.

Menzel was seen on screen opposite Adam Sandler in the Safdie Brothers' Uncut Gems and stars opposite Camila Cabello as her stepmother in the upcoming retelling of the Cinderella story, to be released by Sony next year.

Kevin Matusow and Carissa Buffel produce for TPSC alongside Gia Walsh and Kara Baker under the GiGi Films banner.

