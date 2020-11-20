If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album Drops November 20

By Dan Meyer
Nov 20, 2020
 
Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad are joined on the LP by cast members from the Tony-winning musical.
If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album

The Fates of Hadestown are livin' it up on top this holiday season. The famous trio, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad, release If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album November 20 digitally and on CD with a live stream listening party at 6 PM ET on Broadway Records' YouTube.

The panel will discuss the genesis and recording of the album and celebrating the holidays in these times. Joining the trio are Hadestown music director Liam Robinson and Tony-winning orchestrator Todd Sickafoose, with Robbie Rozelle moderating.

Featuring guest appearances by the entire cast of the Tony– and Grammy–winning musical, including Patrick Page, André De Shields, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, and Amber Gray, the album features beloved holiday classics as well as songs composed by Gonzalez-Nacer, Robinson, Hadestown creator Anaïs Mitchell, all in the vein of the show's signature mix of blues, folk, ragtime, and jazz.

The recording is produced by Sickafoose, Robinson, Gonzalez-Nacer, and Grammy winner David Lai and is executive-produced by Van Dean and Mara Isaacs.

To buy or stream If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album, click here.

