iHeartRadio Broadway Launches Saturday Matinee Series With Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, More

The station will play shows' entire cast recordings in one sitting each week.

iHeartRadio Broadway will launch its Saturday Matinee series April 18 at 2 PM ET, when it will play the entire Jagged Little Pill Original Broadway Cast Recording. The weekly program will feature the cast and creators providing additional commentary throughout.

The series will continue with Hadestown (April 25), Dear Evan Hansen (May 2), Little Shop of Horrors (May 9), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (May 16), and a Disney on Broadway celebration with Frozen, The Lion King, and Aladdin (May 23). Saturday Matinee will continue until Broadway re-opens, with more titles to be announced.

Listeners are encouraged to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, to support the theatre community while the industry is dark during the public health crisis. Tune in by visiting iHeartRadioBroadway.com or by downloading the free iHeart App.

