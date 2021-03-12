Illusionist Derren Brown Is Creating a New Version of The Invisible Man on Stage

Barney Norris will pen the script.

Olivier-winning illusionist Derren Brown, who was last seen on Broadway in the 2019-2020 season with Derren Brown: Secret, is creating a new version of The Invisible Man for a stage production. Barney Norris will write the script.

The staging will be presented by PW Productions, run by Peter Wilson and Iain Gillie. Plans are in place to open in autumn 2022 with more details to be announced soon.

This isn’t the first time H.G. Wells’ thriller has been produced for the stage. A 2010 production at London's Menier Chocolate Factory featured illusions by Paul Kieve. Two years later, it was reported that Adam Guettel was working on a musical adaptation of the novel. Last year, Tony nominee and Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss starred in a science fiction horror film based on the novel.

Brown has twice won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment for the West End engagements of Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012).

