Immersive Doctor Who: Time Fracture Will Begin London Performances in February 2021

The theatrical experience will play Immersive | LDN, a former military drill hall dating back to 1890.

Doctor Who: Time Fracture, an immersive theatrical event, will begin performances February 17, 2021, at Immersive | LDN, a former military drill hall dating back to 1890. Tickets are available through April 21.

Working in collaboration with BBC Studios, director Tom Maller (Casino Royale, 28 Days Later), writer Daniel Dingsdale (Dark Tourism, Stardust), BBC consultant James Goss (Dirk Gently, Torchwood), production designer Rebecca Brower, and the creative team at Immersive Everywhere will invite audiences to meet Daleks, Cybermen, Time Lords, and other characters as they travel across space and time to save the universe. Attendees will also meet a character from Time Lord Victorious, BBC Studios’ new multi-platform Doctor Who story.

Writer Dingsdale said in a statement, “Drawing from the rich legacy of Doctor Who, which spans over half a century, we are creating an adventure that will entertain both fans that have immersed themselves in the show’s universe for years, and audience members who will walk in from the street having never seen an episode. It’s going to be an absolute blast.”

The production will adhere to the social distancing guidelines announced by the U.K. government this month. Immersive Everywhere will also offer a free preview of Doctor Who: Time Fracture as a thank you to care workers at the front line of the coronavirus pandemic; details to follow.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public August 20 at ImmersiveDoctorWho.com.

