Immersive Listening Experience Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment Benefits The Actors Fund Starting May 25

Joseph Discher adapted and directs the William Shakespeare classic, featuring Scott Wentworth, Derek Wilson, and more.

Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment, an immersive listening experience based on William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, benefits The Actors Fund beginning May 25.

Designed for headphones and lunar light ("no screens, no Zoom," the production urges), the 95-minute production is available on devices (with a dimmable screen) through May 27 at 8 PM ET each night.

LISTEN: 'Beware the Ides of March!' Listen to an Exclusive Clip From Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment

Adapted and directed by Joseph Discher, the presentation features Jacqueline Antaramian (Homeland), Joel de la Fuente (The Man in High Castle), January LaVoy, Sean Hudock (Private Romeo), Mark H. Dold, Joseph Discher, Maurice Jones (Julius Caesar), Anthony Michael Martinez, Ryan McCarthy, Shane Taylor, Patrick Toon, Tony and Olivier nominee Scott Wentworth, and Derek Wilson (Future Man).

The production also has a soundscape by Leigh Roberts, additional designs by Rider Q. Stanton, and associate sound design by Kristina Tevoradze.

Inspired by the cosmic images and warnings conjured in Shakespeare's portrait of a divided nation—and the work of NASA's data sonification project—Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment was recorded in isolation. It is the second in a series of in-home virtual reality listening experiences from Knock at the Gate, following Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment, which raised $10,000 for The Actors Fund.

The creative team also includes production manager Denise Cardarelli and production resident Hope Cassandra. Sean Hudock produces.

Visit KnockattheGate for ticket information.

