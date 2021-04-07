Immersive Listening Experience Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment Will Benefit The Actors Fund

Joseph Discher adapted and directs the William Shakespeare classic, featuring Scott Wentworth, Derek Wilson, and more.

Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment, an immersive listening experience based on William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, will benefit The Actors Fund.

Designed for headphones and lunar light ("no screens, no Zoom," the production urges), the 95-minute production will be available on devices (with a dimmable screen) April 27–29 at 8 PM ET each night.

Adapted and directed by Joseph Discher, the presentation features Jacqueline Antaramian (Homeland), Joel de la Fuente (The Man in High Castle), January LaVoy, Sean Hudock (Private Romeo), Mark H. Dold, Joseph Discher, Maurice Jones (Julius Caesar), Anthony Michael Martinez, Ryan McCarthy, Shane Taylor, Patrick Toon, Tony and Olivier nominee Scott Wentworth, and Derek Wilson (Future Man).

The production also features a soundscape by Leigh Roberts and engineering and additional designs by Rider Q. Stanton.

Inspired by the cosmic images and warnings conjured in Shakespeare's portrait of a divided nation—and the work of NASA's data sonification project—Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment was recorded in isolation. It is the second in a series of in-home virtual reality listening experiences from Knock at the Gate, following Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment, which raised $10,000 for The Actors Fund.

The creative team also includes production manager Denise Cardarelli and production intern Hope Cassandra. Sean Hudock produces.

Visit KnockattheGate for ticket information.

